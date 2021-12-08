Advertisement

LCA’s Xavier Brown named Gatorade Kentucky Football Player of the Year

Virginia commit Xavier Brown.
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Christian Academy’s Xavier Brown has been named the 2021-22 Gatorade Kentucky Football Player of the Year. Brown is the first player in LCA history to win the award.

The Gatorade Player of the Year award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence on the field and in the classroom.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior running back had led the Eagles to a 13-0 record and a berth in the Class 2A state championship game at the time of his selection. Brown rushed for 1,445 yards and 21 touchdowns on 107 carries through 13 games, also catching 16 passes for 385 yards and six scores. The District Player of the Year, he is an AllState and three-time All-City selection.

Brown has maintained a 3.63 GPA in the classroom. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to play football on scholarship at the University of Virginia next fall.

