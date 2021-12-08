Advertisement

Lexington Habitat for Humanity dealing with 4th break-in in two months

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Habitat for Humanity is dealing with another break-in into one of their trailers.

It’s the fourth time in two months this has happened.

A spokesperson for the nonprofit says someone cut a hole in the fence behind the building Tuesday night, giving them access to the back parking lot.

Four trailers were back there and the thief was able to break into one of them stealing hand tools and ladders.

“We want to be serving our community, especially right now as folks are gearing up for the holidays,” said Jeremiah Myers, Lexington Habitat for Humanity resource development director. “We want to get folks into a new home and allow them to celebrate with their family. So, anything that diverts resources from that is a distraction and a frustration.”

The section of the fence line hasn’t been repaired from the previous break-in from a few weeks ago.

