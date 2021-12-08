Advertisement

Lexington police investigating threat at LCA, student expelled

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A letter went out Wednesday to parents at Lexington Christian Academy.

The superintendent of the school alerted parents about a threat situation that happened on Monday. The letter said a student sent a disturbing Snapchat message to several classmates.

The school said disciplinary action has been taken, and the student no longer attends LCA.

Leaders said Lexington police are investigating the threat.

