LFCHD reports Lexington’s highest COVID-19 case increase in two months
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has reported the city’s highest increase in COVID-19 cases in more than two months.
The health department says there were 172 new cases Tuesday, the highest since 184 on September 29. Lexington’s 7-day rolling case average is now up to 121 cases per day.
Health officials say you can also help slow the outbreak by:
- Covering coughs and sneezes;
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth;
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;
- Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas.
The increase in COVID-19 cases comes as flu is also on the rise in Lexington. LFCHD says there are now 17 lab-confirmed cases. That’s up from three cases last week.
The health department continues to encourage people to get vaccinated for flu and COVID-19. Same-day appointments are available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike.
