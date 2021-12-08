LFCHD reports Lexington’s highest COVID-19 case increase in two months

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has reported the city’s highest increase in COVID-19 cases in more than two months.

The health department says there were 172 new cases Tuesday, the highest since 184 on September 29. Lexington’s 7-day rolling case average is now up to 121 cases per day.

Health officials say you can also help slow the outbreak by:

Covering coughs and sneezes;

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;

Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas.

The increase in COVID-19 cases comes as flu is also on the rise in Lexington. LFCHD says there are now 17 lab-confirmed cases. That’s up from three cases last week.

The health department continues to encourage people to get vaccinated for flu and COVID-19. Same-day appointments are available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.