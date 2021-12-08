Advertisement

LFCHD reports Lexington’s highest COVID-19 case increase in two months

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has reported the city’s highest increase in...
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has reported the city’s highest increase in COVID-19 cases in more than two months.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has reported the city’s highest increase in COVID-19 cases in more than two months.

The health department says there were 172 new cases Tuesday, the highest since 184 on September 29. Lexington’s 7-day rolling case average is now up to 121 cases per day.

Health officials say you can also help slow the outbreak by:

  • Covering coughs and sneezes;
  • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth;
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;
  • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas.

The increase in COVID-19 cases comes as flu is also on the rise in Lexington. LFCHD says there are now 17 lab-confirmed cases. That’s up from three cases last week.

The health department continues to encourage people to get vaccinated for flu and COVID-19. Same-day appointments are available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in custody after police say he fired a shot during a foot chase near the Kentucky...
Suspect shot at officer during foot chase near Ky. State Capitol, police say
Snow possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cold with some flakes
File image
Human remains found in Lincoln County identified as missing woman
The friends and family who lived in mobile home number five describe how they escaped during...
Survivors describe escape from flipped trailer after Stamping Ground tornado
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky is back in an ‘escalation’ of COVID-19

Latest News

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible this week
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Heavy rain with strong storms possible at the end of the week.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow ends and another system moves in soon
Lexington’s new Equity and Implementation Officer Tiffany Brown is sharing her plans to address...
Lexington native appointed to implement recommendations made by city’s racial justice commission
Police say officers were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1400...
Man dies after Lexington shooting; number of homicides passes 2020 record