No. 10 Kentucky defeats Southern University 76-64

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats (7-1) defeated the Southern Jaguars (3-6) 76-64 Tuesday night, notching their seventh straight win, and their eighth straight victory at Rupp dating back to last season.

Oscar Tshiebwe dominated once again, leading the Cats with 23 points and 11 rebounds. It marks his seventh double-double in eight games.

TyTy Washington Jr. gave UK 14 points and five assists. Davion Mintz returned to the floor after missing a few games for an illness, notching nine points and five rebounds.

The Cats welcomed back Sean Woods, head coach of Southern and a UK Athletics Hall of Famer.

Next up for Kentucky is a trip to South Bend on Saturday to take on Notre Dame.

