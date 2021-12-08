One person in hospital with life-threatening injuries after Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a shooting in Lexington Tuesday night.

Police said one person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Hill Street, not far from the Lexington Legends ballpark.

Police said they were called to the area around 8:15.

Officers told us five cars were hit with bullets and two apartments nearby. They’re not aware of any other injuries.

Officers are still investigating.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

