Shooting in Perry County now death investigation

(WILX)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JEFF, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Perry County 911 confirmed that a shooting happened Wednesday evening in Jeff community.

They said everything was under control shortly after the incident and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene.

Officials with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post that the case is now a death investigation, but that no other information is available at this time.

We will update this story as we get more information.

