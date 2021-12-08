Advertisement

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Elizabethtown; KSP investigating

Kentucky State Police are investigating after an Elizabethtown Police Department officer was...
Kentucky State Police are investigating after an Elizabethtown Police Department officer was involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.(WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman and Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after an Elizabethtown Police Department officer was involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

EPD spokesman Chris Denham confirmed an officer was responding to a home on Pleasant View Drive around 6:00 p.m. as part of a criminal investigation.

The officer shot his weapon during the incident, which hit the suspect. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner’s Office.

Kentucky State Police said an autopsy has been scheduled by the State Medical Examiner in Louisville.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say officers were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1400...
Man dies after Lexington shooting; number of homicides passes 2020 record
A man is in custody after police say he fired a shot during a foot chase near the Kentucky...
Suspect shot at officer during foot chase near Ky. State Capitol, police say
A civil trial involving a Kentucky doctor who failed a drug test after being pulled from the...
First lawsuit against Ky. doctor who failed drug test goes to trial
Snow possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cold with some flakes
File image
Human remains found in Lincoln County identified as missing woman

Latest News

The director of One Lexington, Devine Carama, announced a new initiative to stop gun violence.
One Lexington director announces new initiative to stop gun violence as city hits grim milestone
Cleanup efforts continue after an EF-1 tornado devastated a mobile home park in Stamping Ground...
Community rallies to help Stamping Ground tornado victims
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has reported the city’s highest increase in...
LFCHD reports Lexington’s highest COVID-19 case increase in two months
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible this week
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Heavy rain with strong storms possible at the end of the week.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow ends and another system moves in soon