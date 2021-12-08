Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Elizabethtown; KSP investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after an Elizabethtown Police Department officer was involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

EPD spokesman Chris Denham confirmed an officer was responding to a home on Pleasant View Drive around 6:00 p.m. as part of a criminal investigation.

The officer shot his weapon during the incident, which hit the suspect. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner’s Office.

Kentucky State Police said an autopsy has been scheduled by the State Medical Examiner in Louisville.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

