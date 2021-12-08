Advertisement

Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father

By 14 News Staff and Lesya Feinstein
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - A Beaver Dam man is charged with human trafficking after Kentucky State Police say he sold his daughter.

Troopers say they, along with social services, launched and investigation after they learned the young girl gave birth back in March.

State Police say the girl was sold to another man in August of 2020 and had been living with him. They say they believe that man is the father of the baby.

That man is charged with rape.

Both men are in the Ohio County Jail.

Troopers say the victim and her baby are now in foster care.

14 News has decided not to name the men in an effort to protect the identity of the victim.

Troopers say the investigation is ongoing and there could be more charges and arrests.

Kentucky State Police say these are the signs of human trafficking to look for:

  • May show signs of physical or mental abuse
  • May not have control over their own money, ID or personal possessions
  • May not be able to speak on their own behalf or unable to leave on their own
  • May appear to be fearful or submissive
  • May not know what city or state they are in, or where they are living
  • May work excessively long hours
  • Can be found in restaurants, farming, massage parlors and soliciting at hotels, parking lots or house to house

If you suspect anyone is involved or a victim of human trafficking, there is a Kentucky hotline you can find here.

Lesya Feinstein is speaking with KSP. She’ll have more tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say officers were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1400...
Man dies after Lexington shooting; number of homicides passes 2020 record
A man is in custody after police say he fired a shot during a foot chase near the Kentucky...
Suspect shot at officer during foot chase near Ky. State Capitol, police say
A civil trial involving a Kentucky doctor who failed a drug test after being pulled from the...
First lawsuit against Ky. doctor who failed drug test goes to trial
Snow possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cold with some flakes
File image
Human remains found in Lincoln County identified as missing woman

Latest News

The director of One Lexington, Devine Carama, announced a new initiative to stop gun violence.
One Lexington director announces new initiative to stop gun violence as city hits grim milestone
Cleanup efforts continue after an EF-1 tornado devastated a mobile home park in Stamping Ground...
Community rallies to help Stamping Ground tornado victims
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has reported the city’s highest increase in...
LFCHD reports Lexington’s highest COVID-19 case increase in two months
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible this week
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Heavy rain with strong storms possible at the end of the week.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow ends and another system moves in soon