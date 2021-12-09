Advertisement

Berea group creates ‘Crochetmas Tree’

The group said the tree is made up of about 900 squares.
The group said the tree is made up of about 900 squares.(Jennifer Sandefur)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A group in Berea created a unique tree this year that you don’t typically see.

The group Berea Creates Together, made up of about 25 people, made this “Crochetmas Tree.” It sits at the corner of Chestnut and Broadway.

(Story continues below.)

The group said the tree is made up of about 900 squares.

They said they started the project back in February during COVID, as a way to bring their community together through art.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say officers were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1400...
Man dies after Lexington shooting; number of homicides passes 2020 record
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a...
VIDEO: Ky. sheriff accused of assaulting girl at high school basketball game
A civil trial involving a Kentucky doctor who failed a drug test after being pulled from the...
First lawsuit against Ky. doctor who failed drug test goes to trial
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
A man is in custody after police say he fired a shot during a foot chase near the Kentucky...
Suspect shot at officer during foot chase near Ky. State Capitol, police say

Latest News

File image
Lexington police investigating threat at LCA, student expelled
Jagger Gillis named WKYT Athlete of the Week
WATCH | Jagger Gillis named WKYT Athlete of the Week
The city of Lexington has reached a record number of homicides.
Mayor, police chief address city as Lexington reaches new homicide record
Governor Beshear says he is making possible a pay hike
Beshear announces 10% pay increase for Ky. social workers