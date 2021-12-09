Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The focus continues to be on a big storm system rumbling across the country that will impact our region Friday and Saturday. This will bring the potential for severe storms and heavy rains back into the bluegrass state.

Here’s how this system looks to play out around here:

The system arrives Friday and carries us into the first half of Saturday.

Scattered showers and storms will be noted from Thursday evening into Friday.

A powerful cold front sweeps in Friday night and brings a line of heavy rain producing thunderstorms with it.

Some of those storms may be strong or severe and the greatest threat may come during the overnight hours Friday into early Saturday.

Damaging winds will be possible during this time.

Tornadoes will also be possible and a few could be strong.

The faster moving system decreases the general flooding risk, but we still have a flash flood risk.

1″-3″ of rain may show up during this time.

Temps may flirt with record highs from Friday afternoon into the wee hours of Saturday.

Temps Saturday crash quickly with temps falling into the 30s in the late afternoon. Wind chills make it feel much colder.

