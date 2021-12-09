First responders give tips to help prepare for the winter season

(WYMT) - After being hit by a massive ice storm last winter season, safety officials in Eastern Kentucky are preparing for whatever comes next.

If dangerous weather is on the horizon, first responders said they are ready to go.

“When we get inclement weather like that, it’s usually all hands-on deck,” Trooper Matt Gayheart said. “Everybody that can help, usually comes out to help because it does take more resources. So, we’re fully prepared to deal with that as it comes.”

With one fire department, Wooton Volunteer, increasing their toolset.

Officials said they are prepared for the worst.

“We’ve actually added a new truck to our fleet,” Board of Director Viola Lewis said. “We’ve got everything ready if somebody is home and we get ice storms. We can get to them.”

Lewis said if those in the Eastern Kentucky region need help, their station is a certified emergency shelter.

“As long as we have power here in the building, we can turn this into a shelter,” she said. “People are welcome to come stay here, come get warm, we can cook, we can feed them.”

Troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP) said they need people to prepare for whatever may come.

“Make sure their vehicles are operational for inclement weather. As well as packing some extra clothes, things like that, in case they were to become stranded,” Trooper Gayheart said. “The inclement weather also slows down our response time so people need to be prepared to maintain before we can get there.”

Firefighters with Wooton Volunteer said there are ways to handle rough roads possibly covered in black ice.

“Don’t hit your breaks, don’t hit the gas, let off the breaks and the gas, and just turn the steering wheel in the direction you want to go,” Lewis said. “The vehicle will slow down and it will take you in the direction that you need to be.”

Trooper Gayheart said if any accident were to occur, everyone should call 911 immediately.

Lewis added there is one more thing to do if you get in an accident.

“Don’t get out because if another vehicle comes through and they get the same spot of ice,” she said. “They’re likely going to hit you and you need to stay in your vehicle.”

However, KSP officials said if the weather is bad to begin with, remain home.

“We ask them to do so. It is dangerous to be out on the roadways in inclement weather as such,” Trooper Gayheart said. “If you do have to get out, we ask everyone to buckle up, slow down.”

Lewis said she wants everyone to prepare beforehand.

“Get food in, get the gas for the generator, propane for your heat, and that way you have it,” she said. “Not wait until it gets bad and you’re not able to get out and we are not able to get to you.”

Lewis said if things do get as bad as last winter, their station can hold up to a max of 150 people if necessary.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.