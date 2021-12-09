Gov. Beshear reports 2,736 new COVID cases, 61 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,736 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 808,148 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 8.99% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 711 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 61 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 11,479.

There are currently 1,167 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 314 in the ICU and 185 on a ventilator.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.