Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 2,736 new COVID cases, 61 deaths

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,736 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 808,148 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 8.99% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 711 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 61 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 11,479.

There are currently 1,167 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 314 in the ICU and 185 on a ventilator.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a...
VIDEO: Ky. sheriff accused of assaulting girl at high school basketball game
Police say officers were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1400...
Man dies after Lexington shooting; number of homicides passes 2020 record
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a...
Ky. sheriff accused of assaulting girl at basketball game arrested
A civil trial involving a Kentucky doctor who failed a drug test after being pulled from the...
First lawsuit against Ky. doctor who failed drug test goes to trial

Latest News

The health department selected Burch, a Lexington artist, to paint the mural following public...
Lexington-Fayette County Health Department unveils new mural
Governor Andy Beshear signs an executive order declaring a state of emergency because of a...
Gov. Beshear signs executive order to address shortage of nurses in Kentucky
WKYT Investigates | Mortgage mix-up
WKYT Investigates | Mortgage mix-up
Ky. sheriff accused of assaulting girl at basketball game arrested
WATCH | Ky. sheriff accused of assaulting girl at basketball game arrested