Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe threat grows

Severe weather possible
Severe weather possible(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Friday and Saturday.

Everything looks fine for your Thursday. I expect highs to reach the mid to upper 50s for many communities. Throw in a mix of sun & clouds and everything is even better. Winds will begin to pick up and really whip across Kentucky.

The big system of the week will get in here Friday night and bring in the possibility of severe weather.

Here’s a breakdown of the weekend system:

  • The system is speeding up in arrival time and duration with the bulk of the action coming Friday into the first half of Saturday.
  • Scattered showers and storms will be noted from Thursday evening into Friday.
  • A powerful cold front sweeps in Friday night and brings a line of heavy rain producing thunderstorms with it.
  • Some of those storms may be strong or severe and the greatest threat may come during the overnight hours Friday into early Saturday.
  • Damaging winds will be possible during this time.
  • There’s a chance we could see a tornado spin up.
  • The faster moving system decreases the general flooding risk, but we still have a flash flood risk.
  • 1″-3″ of rain may show up during this time.
  • Temps may flirt with record highs from Friday afternoon into the wee hours of Saturday.
  • Temps Saturday crash quickly with temps falling into the 30s in the late afternoon. Wind chills make it feel much colder.

Take care of each other!

