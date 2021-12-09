Advertisement

Ky. Search Warrant Task Force set to hold final meeting

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Search Warrant Task Force is meeting for a final time Thursday.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron put the task force together after the death of Breonna Taylor. Louisville police were serving a warrant at her home when they shot and killed her.

The Search Warrant Task Force has met for several months, reviewing the ways police officers obtain and execute search warrants.

In the final meeting on Friday, the committee will determine if changes should be made. Since Breonna Taylor’s death, people have asked many questions about how search warrants are obtained, reviewed, and executed in Kentucky.

The task force has looked at those procedures to determine the best practices and if additional police officer training is necessary.

Eighteen people are on the task force, including judges, lawmakers, police officers, community members, and a representative from the NAACP.

During the task force’s meeting in June, representatives from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training Center gave a presentation that explained officers are trained to act ethically when executing search warrants.

However, some members of the task force criticized the lack of data regarding search warrants. They also called on more implicit bias training for officers.

Cameron said he hopes the recommendations will improve public safety. Last year, he was heavily criticized for his handling of the Breonna Taylor case.

