Ky. sheriff accused of assaulting girl at basketball game arrested

HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky sheriff who had an active warrant out against him after an incident at a high school basketball game has been arrested.

Brent Lynch, who is a part of the Owsley County High School coaching staff and also Owsley County sheriff, is accused of assaulting a teenage girl while breaking up a fight between two players during a game in Perry County.

In a video of the fight, punches were thrown, then you can see coaches and people from the bleachers run onto the court. That includes Lynch:

Lynch is facing a fourth-degree assault charge.

According to KSP, they asked Lynch to turn himself in Wednesday. Sheriff Lynch’s arrest citation says he was arrested Thursday morning by an Owsley County sheriff’s deputy and booked into the Three Forks Regional Jail.

According to the jail, Sheriff Lynch’s bond has not been set yet.

The Owsley County superintendent tells us per KHSAA’s recommendations, Lynch has been suspended for one game. He said both teams have suspended four student-athletes for two games.

