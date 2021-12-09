Advertisement

Lexington mayoral candidates weigh in on city’s gun violence

Lexington's new homicide record has many in the community calling for action and asking those...
Lexington's new homicide record has many in the community calling for action and asking those in power to make moves.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A record not even a year old has been shattered as Lexington police investigate the 35th homicide in 2021. It has many in the community calling for action and asking those in power to make moves.

“There is no one right way to go about this,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said her office has been speaking to several groups, including NAACP and Human Rights Commission about ways to address the violence, saying she wants a plan designed and based around Lexington’s needs.

“In a way that fits Lexington... That’s Lexington-centric, that’s not based on national statistics. We want this to be ours,” Gorton said.

The city has programs like one Lexington-- which works with the youth from keeping them going down a violent path.

Councilmember and now mayoral candidate David Kloiber said more community involvement is needed to curtail the trend.

“We need to find ways that we can work with our community to work with our peace officers to bring people together to try to address this rising youth violence. Because if we can’t find a solution, together we’re just going to see more of the same year over year,” Kloiber said.

“Public safety is the foundation for us being a good city. A city where people want to live, where people want to play... So that’s what we’re focused on,” Gorton said.

It’s a topic that many have concerns about, and will likely be discussed more before the polls close in November.

Kloiber has represented the 6th district of Lexington since last November. Gorton was first elected mayor in 2018.

