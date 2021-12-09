Advertisement

Man injured in Lexington shooting

Lexington shooting victim found at Speedway on December 9th
Lexington shooting victim found at Speedway on December 9th
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -A man is hurt after being shot in Lexington. Police found the victim around 2:00 a.m. Thursday at the Speedway on Nicholasville Road.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover. Police are not certain where the man was shot.

The shooting comes just one day after Lexington’s 35th homicide of 2021, 34 of those were from shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington police.

