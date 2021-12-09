Police investigate shooting in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Frankfort.

Police say it happened Thursday morning along Owenton Avenue.

Right now, police were unable to say if anyone was seriously hurt or taken to the hospital. They said, as of now, they can’t release any new information.

Officers spoke with neighbors and looked to see if anybody along the street had surveillance cameras on their homes.

Police have since left the scene.

We are working to learn more about what happened and we’ll keep you updated.

