Advertisement

Police investigate shooting in Frankfort

Police say it happened Thursday morning along Owenton Avenue.
Police say it happened Thursday morning along Owenton Avenue.(wkyt)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Frankfort.

Police say it happened Thursday morning along Owenton Avenue.

Right now, police were unable to say if anyone was seriously hurt or taken to the hospital. They said, as of now, they can’t release any new information.

Officers spoke with neighbors and looked to see if anybody along the street had surveillance cameras on their homes.

Police have since left the scene.

We are working to learn more about what happened and we’ll keep you updated.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a...
VIDEO: Ky. sheriff accused of assaulting girl at high school basketball game
Police say officers were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1400...
Man dies after Lexington shooting; number of homicides passes 2020 record
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
A civil trial involving a Kentucky doctor who failed a drug test after being pulled from the...
First lawsuit against Ky. doctor who failed drug test goes to trial
File image
Lexington police investigating threat at LCA, student expelled

Latest News

Severe weather
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Severe weather possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe threat grows
Lexington shooting victim found at Speedway on December 9th
Man injured in Lexington shooting
Lexington's new homicide record has many in the community calling for action and asking those...
Lexington mayoral candidates weigh in on city’s gun violence