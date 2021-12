LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats have added a defensive lineman to their growing 2022 signing class.

Quentel Jones, a defensive lineman out of Peach County, Georgia, announced his commitment to UK Thursday.

Jones is rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports. He picked Kentucky over Miami, Mississippi State and Tennessee.

