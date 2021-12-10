Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day

Friday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Good Friday morning y’all! It is a WKYT First Alert Weather Day and we could see some strong/severe storms into this evening and overnight.

Temps start off the day mild in the 50s, and we could get to the mid-60s later on! The winds will pick up later on and we could see gusts in the 35+ range. Showers will be light and scattered to start before the heavy stuff moves in after dark. The bulk of severe weather will happen close to midnight into noon on Saturday. Wind gusts could get up to 50 mph. Please secure all trash cans and Christmas decorations overnight, cause they may be your neighbors by Saturday. Heavy rain could be possible at night causing some localized flooding. Also, there is a low-end tornado threat, make sure overnight your phone is turned on to get alerts in case of an emergency while you are sleeping, so you can take action. This should wrap up mid-day Saturday. Temps crash after the storms a cold front overtakes the showers. Saturday night we clear out into the 40s. Sunday we finally dry out, and chilly winds keep us in the 40s.

Into the week ahead we see a much quieter weather pattern set up for a couple of days. Temps Monday move back up into the 50s and we climb to the 60s by the end of the week. The next system looks to roll in by the end of the week.

I hope you all have a great day, a better weekend, and make sure you are ready for the storms this evening!

