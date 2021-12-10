Advertisement

Auburn men’s basketball gets four years probation

Coach Bruce Pearl suspended two games in wake of NCAA/FBI investigation
After earning its third Southeastern Conference title in program history, Auburn Athletics has...
After earning its third Southeastern Conference title in program history, Auburn Athletics has extended the contract of head coach Bruce Pearl through the 2022-2023 season. (Source: Dakota Sumpter/Auburn Athletics)
By Brian Milam
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The NCAA has placed the Auburn men’s basketball program on four years probation for unethical conduct involving former associate head coach Chuck Person.

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl was also given a two-game suspension for failing to monitor his assistant and adequately promote compliance.

An NCAA Committee on Infractions panel issued its findings Friday but mostly accepted Auburn’s self-imposed penalties in the case dating back to September 2017, when FBI agents arrested Person as part of a wide-ranging investigation into corruption in college basketball.

Pearl will be suspended the next two games for the 18th-ranked Tigers starting Saturday against Nebraska in Atlanta.

