Cable installer helps save homeless man after tent catches fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A homeless man’s tent somehow caught fire and, in the process, damaged a Lexington church’s property.

Firefighters say around 8:30 Friday morning a Spectrum Cable installer was working on Georgetown Street when he noticed a man’s tent on fire.

The installer had to wake the man up and get him out of the tent.

No one was hurt.

Smoke from the fire damaged the exterior of one of the buildings that belong to the House of God church.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.