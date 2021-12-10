Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Likely Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The severe weather threat continues late today through early Saturday across the entire region. This setup is rather potent and is likely to cause some issues across Kentucky and surrounding states.

The threat for tornadoes is increased across the western half of the state and the potential is there for a few strong tornadoes.

The damaging wind potential is much more widespread across the region and gusts may reach 60mph or higher in some of the stronger storms.

While the line should decrease some as it moves into eastern Kentucky Saturday morning, it still can produce severe weather through noon Saturday.

Once again, damaging winds and a tornado or two will be possible.

Temps crash as the storms move away with readings reaching the 30s by late Saturday afternoon.

Seasonably chilly temps will be noted on Sunday before temps surge again next week. Highs are back into the 60s until a cold front moves in later Thursday. That knocks the numbers down and begins to break the pattern down. That pattern breakdown continues into Christmas week with the evolution toward much more of a winter pattern.

