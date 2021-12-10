Advertisement

Fayette Co. coroner asking for help searching for relatives of two recently deceased Kentuckians

File image
File image(Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is asking for help searching for the families of two people who have recently passed.

Frank David Wright, 71, died on Nov. 14, according to the coroner. Wright is believed to be from the Pittsburgh area.

Helen Faye Fauth, 52, died on Dec. 3.

Anyone with information about relatives of Wright and Fauth is asked to contact Gary Ginn, the Fayette County coroner, at 859-455-5700.

