Advertisement

FCPS alerts parents about threatening letter found at school

Parents of Henry Clay High School students were alerted Friday afternoon about a threatening...
Parents of Henry Clay High School students were alerted Friday afternoon about a threatening letter found at the school.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Parents of Henry Clay High School students were alerted Friday afternoon about a threatening letter found at the school.

According to the letter to parents, FCPS officials say a student found an anonymous letter threatening violence at the school late Thursday. WKYT has learned the letter was reportedly found in a restroom.

FCPS says it was not a credible threat, but they were able to identify the student responsible for the letter Friday morning and “appropriate action is being taken.”

Read the letter sent to parents below:

December 10, 2021

Dear Henry Clay High School Families:

One of my top priorities as your principal is to make sure we have open lines of communication between home and school. Just as we hope you will let us know about situations at home that affect your children, we want you to trust that we will inform you anytime something unusual happens at school.

I’m writing to make you aware that late yesterday, one of our students found an anonymous letter threatening violence at our school. We immediately began an investigation, and quickly determined that this was not a credible threat. Given the nature of the investigation, we were unable to share information with families yesterday without impeding the resolution of the case. Due to the vigilance of our Fayette County Public Schools Police Department and Henry Clay administration, we identified the student responsible for the letter this morning and appropriate action is being taken.

Please help us remind our students that situations like this are extremely serious. While some may think this is a joke, it is important that our students understand that making threats against a school is a felony under state law. We will not tolerate disruption of the learning environment.

I want to again thank the many students who responded appropriately by sharing the information they received with adults. That is the correct response and helps underscore the importance of reporting any safety concern immediately to a trusted adult.

This is also an excellent time to remind our students that they can report information anonymously through the STOP Tipline on our website.

Anytime there is a health or safety issue at school, we want you to hear the facts from us. Thank you for the privilege of working with your children and for your understanding that we are working diligently to provide a safe and welcoming learning environment on campus.

Please don’t hesitate to call me at 859-381-3423 if you have any questions or concerns.

Sincerely,

Paul Little, Principal

Henry Clay High School

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a...
Ky. sheriff accused of assaulting girl at basketball game arrested
Camron Green, 21.
Man arrested on murder charge after Frankfort shooting
36-year-old Felicia Helton
Police: Ky. woman pours gasoline on convenience store clerk, tries to light fire
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a...
VIDEO: Ky. sheriff accused of assaulting girl at high school basketball game
Lexington shooting victim found at Speedway on December 9th
Man injured in Lexington shooting

Latest News

Next week non-traditional learning will begin with either packets or online for the 600 or so...
Ky. school district switching to NTI after spike in COVID-19 cases
The storm ripped through the Parker’s Mobile Home Park, damaging three trailer homes.
Victims of Scott County tornado concerned about approaching storms
Smoke from the fire damaged the exterior of one of the buildings that belong to the House of...
Cable installer helps save homeless man after tent catches fire
A man is in custody after a standoff with police in Georgetown.
Man in custody after standoff with police in Georgetown