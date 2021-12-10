FCPS alerts parents about threatening letter found at school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Parents of Henry Clay High School students were alerted Friday afternoon about a threatening letter found at the school.

According to the letter to parents, FCPS officials say a student found an anonymous letter threatening violence at the school late Thursday. WKYT has learned the letter was reportedly found in a restroom.

FCPS says it was not a credible threat, but they were able to identify the student responsible for the letter Friday morning and “appropriate action is being taken.”

Read the letter sent to parents below:

December 10, 2021

Dear Henry Clay High School Families:

One of my top priorities as your principal is to make sure we have open lines of communication between home and school. Just as we hope you will let us know about situations at home that affect your children, we want you to trust that we will inform you anytime something unusual happens at school.

I’m writing to make you aware that late yesterday, one of our students found an anonymous letter threatening violence at our school. We immediately began an investigation, and quickly determined that this was not a credible threat. Given the nature of the investigation, we were unable to share information with families yesterday without impeding the resolution of the case. Due to the vigilance of our Fayette County Public Schools Police Department and Henry Clay administration, we identified the student responsible for the letter this morning and appropriate action is being taken.

Please help us remind our students that situations like this are extremely serious. While some may think this is a joke, it is important that our students understand that making threats against a school is a felony under state law. We will not tolerate disruption of the learning environment.

I want to again thank the many students who responded appropriately by sharing the information they received with adults. That is the correct response and helps underscore the importance of reporting any safety concern immediately to a trusted adult.

This is also an excellent time to remind our students that they can report information anonymously through the STOP Tipline on our website.

Anytime there is a health or safety issue at school, we want you to hear the facts from us. Thank you for the privilege of working with your children and for your understanding that we are working diligently to provide a safe and welcoming learning environment on campus.

Please don’t hesitate to call me at 859-381-3423 if you have any questions or concerns.

Sincerely,

Paul Little, Principal

Henry Clay High School

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.