Man in custody after standoff with police in Georgetown

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in custody after a standoff with police in Georgetown.

Police said it happened on West Showalter Drive. They said they were at a home to serve a warrant, but the man involved refused to cooperate.

They said everyone else was removed from the home, but the suspect refused to come out for a while.

Police said the man had outstanding felony warrants.

They said there was no indication he has a weapon, but they asked neighbors to stay in their homes as a precaution.

