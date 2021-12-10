Man in custody after standoff with police in Georgetown
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in custody after a standoff with police in Georgetown.
Police said it happened on West Showalter Drive. They said they were at a home to serve a warrant, but the man involved refused to cooperate.
They said everyone else was removed from the home, but the suspect refused to come out for a while.
Police said the man had outstanding felony warrants.
They said there was no indication he has a weapon, but they asked neighbors to stay in their homes as a precaution.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.