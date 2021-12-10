Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 2,773 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,773 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 810,910 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 8.97% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 664 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 63 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 11,542.

There are currently 1,192 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 319 in the ICU and 191 on a ventilator.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a...
Ky. sheriff accused of assaulting girl at basketball game arrested
36-year-old Felicia Helton
Police: Ky. woman pours gasoline on convenience store clerk, tries to light fire
Camron Green, 21.
Man arrested on murder charge after Frankfort shooting
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a...
VIDEO: Ky. sheriff accused of assaulting girl at high school basketball game
A man is in custody after a standoff with police in Georgetown.
Man in custody after standoff with police in Georgetown

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 2,736 new COVID cases, 61 deaths
The country is seeing surges in parts of the Midwest and Northeast, including record high...
Expert: US will 'light up' with more COVID cases
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 3,032 new COVID-19 cases, 70 deaths
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has reported the city’s highest increase in...
LFCHD reports Lexington’s highest COVID-19 case increase in two months