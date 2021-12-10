Gov. Beshear reports 2,773 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 2,773 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 810,910 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 8.97% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 664 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 63 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 11,542.
There are currently 1,192 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 319 in the ICU and 191 on a ventilator.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.