Gov. Beshear reports 2,773 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,773 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 810,910 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 8.97% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 664 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 63 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 11,542.

There are currently 1,192 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 319 in the ICU and 191 on a ventilator.

