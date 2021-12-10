Ky. school district switching to NTI after spike in COVID-19 cases

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Barbourville Schools will switch to non-traditional instruction at home next week, and then the school district will begin its holiday break.

School officials say it’s because of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 cases have been on the increase in recent days and weeks. Both students and teachers have tested positive, and because of that, the school leaders have decided they need to start their holiday break a bit early.

One southern Kentucky school district is having their holiday parties a bit early…because next week is NTI, then holiday break after that…because of an increase in Covid cases. More from Barbourville at noon and later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/zRfmssrKB9 — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) December 10, 2021

Next week, non-traditional learning will begin with either packets or online for the 600 or so students.

Superintendent Dennis Messer says they have been using the test to stay program approved by lawmakers in the recent session, and through that, they started noticing more positive cases.

“We have seen some head colds then we have seen kids very sick,” Messer said. “So, it varies from student to student.”

Barbourville does not currently have a mask requirement, but Messer tells us that when school starts back next January, and cases are still high, the school board may have to address that issue again.

