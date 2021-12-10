Advertisement

Ky. school district switching to NTI after spike in COVID-19 cases

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Barbourville Schools will switch to non-traditional instruction at home next week, and then the school district will begin its holiday break.

School officials say it’s because of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 cases have been on the increase in recent days and weeks. Both students and teachers have tested positive, and because of that, the school leaders have decided they need to start their holiday break a bit early.

Next week, non-traditional learning will begin with either packets or online for the 600 or so students.

Superintendent Dennis Messer says they have been using the test to stay program approved by lawmakers in the recent session, and through that, they started noticing more positive cases.

“We have seen some head colds then we have seen kids very sick,” Messer said. “So, it varies from student to student.”

Barbourville does not currently have a mask requirement, but Messer tells us that when school starts back next January, and cases are still high, the school board may have to address that issue again.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a...
Ky. sheriff accused of assaulting girl at basketball game arrested
Camron Green, 21.
Man arrested on murder charge after Frankfort shooting
36-year-old Felicia Helton
Police: Ky. woman pours gasoline on convenience store clerk, tries to light fire
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a...
VIDEO: Ky. sheriff accused of assaulting girl at high school basketball game
Lexington shooting victim found at Speedway on December 9th
Man injured in Lexington shooting

Latest News

The storm ripped through the Parker’s Mobile Home Park, damaging three trailer homes.
Victim’s of Scott County tornado concerned about approaching storms
Smoke from the fire damaged the exterior of one of the buildings that belong to the House of...
Cable installer helps save homeless man after tent catches fire
A man is in custody after a standoff with police in Georgetown.
Man in custody after standoff with police in Georgetown
First Alert Weather Day
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day