Advertisement

Lexington man says porch pirate stole Christmas present for his little boy

Some packages are making it to the front porch, but they’re stolen before they’re placed under...
Some packages are making it to the front porch, but they’re stolen before they’re placed under the tree.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re two weeks away from Christmas, and many are watching to see if their packages will arrive on time. Some packages are making it to the front porch, but they’re stolen before they’re placed under the tree. One Lexington man said someone stole a Christmas gift from his little boy.

It all started with a knock at the door and a missed notification.

“I saw it on my Ring and responded to it five minutes too late,” said Jesse Warren.

Ring Doorbell video shows a red-headed woman wearing a gray t-shirt and black leggings standing on Warren’s porch.

“In the video, she comes to the front door, she rings the doorbell to see if anybody’s home, looks around and then after that, she waits for about 30 seconds… Just grabs the package and after that, just throws them in her car,” Warren said.

Warren said he’s not taking any chances, so he made another purchase that’s pirate-proof.

“We have bought a lockbox and we have bolted it to the ground with a code for delivery drivers to place in to keep that from happening again,” Warren said.

He said the steel box isn’t going anywhere, but the porch pirate has.

“She apparently has been hitting my neighborhood pretty hard lately, she has hit several houses around there,” Warren said.

He said he immediately posted the video on Facebook.

“Oh yeah, I wanted to make her famous,” Warren said.

Warren said his son’s gift was replaced, but not his trust.

He said he was told by officers this porch pirate has been identified. We reached out to Lexington police to see if the department knows of her whereabouts but have not heard back.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a...
Ky. sheriff accused of assaulting girl at basketball game arrested
36-year-old Felicia Helton
Police: Ky. woman pours gasoline on convenience store clerk, tries to light fire
Camron Green, 21.
Man arrested on murder charge after Frankfort shooting
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a...
VIDEO: Ky. sheriff accused of assaulting girl at high school basketball game
A man is in custody after a standoff with police in Georgetown.
Man in custody after standoff with police in Georgetown

Latest News

File image
Two killed in small plane crash in Lincoln County
Plane lands safely at Blue Grass Airport after reported landing gear issue
Tyler Stephens is starting a foundation that introduces music therapy to Patients at Shriners...
Tyler Stephens promotes music therapy with performance at Lexington’s Shriners Hospital
Dr. Michael Heilig was sued by a woman who said she had complications from a hip replacement...
Ky. doctor accused of being unfit for surgery found liable in civil trial