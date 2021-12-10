Plane lands safely at Blue Grass Airport after reported landing gear issue
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A plane landed safely at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport after a reported landing gear problem.
Airport officials say the plane, which they described as a ‘smaller plane,’ reported a landing gear issue late Friday afternoon.
While the plane was still in the air, circling the airport before landing, they were able to get the gear down.
The plane was then able to safely make a normal landing.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.