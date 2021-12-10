Tyler Stephens promotes music therapy with performance at Lexington’s Shriners Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For a kid in the hospital, sometimes the best medicine can be music therapy.

Studies show music can ease stress and anxiety. Now, Kentucky country music singer Tyler Stephens is starting a foundation that introduces music therapy to patients at Shriners Hospital for Children.

Stephens’ foundation is called Strings for Kids. He’s introducing his message to medical about another kind of medicine.

“Our goal is to provide guitars for children living with chronic conditions in hopes of having them express their talent, increase their dexterity and most importantly have fun,” Stephens

Madison Ramage is a Shriner’s patient. She has multiple issues with her feet. Five years ago, she was introduced to the guitar and that was all the music medicine she needed to push forward.

“I couldn’t go outside I couldn’t do nothing like that, so I just picked the guitar up and started singing and that’s what made me push through and not give up,” Ramage said.

Grace Anna Rodgers, another patient at Shriners, suffers from a rare form of dwarfism. She’s had 13 surgeries and 11 birthdays. But with music, she finds that extra boost to overcome her obstacles.

“Music to me is a gift from God,” Rodgers said. “Something about music is powerful to our hearts.”

In the future, Grace Anna says she wants to sing, act and cook in her own variety show.

You can download Grace Anna and Tyler Stephens duet “I’m gonna let it shine” from multiple music-streaming services.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.