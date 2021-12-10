Victim’s of Scott County tornado concerned about approaching storms

STAMPING GROUND, Ky. (WKYT) - Families in one Scott County mobile home park are still cleaning up after a tornado ripped through the neighborhood.

On Monday, the National Weather Service determined an EF-1 tornado touched down on Stamping Ground Road. The storm ripped through Parker’s Mobile Home Park, damaging three trailer homes. One was crushed.

Stamping Ground is supposed to get some more heavy rains tonight. People who live in the area say they’re afraid of what’s to come. On Monday an EF1 tornado touched down, damaging several homes. pic.twitter.com/7sofFwvA1L — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) December 10, 2021

People who live in the area say that they’re scared about the next round of storms coming Friday evening.

We spoke to Caitlyn Miller who lived in the trailer that was crushed. She said she feared for her life as she listened to metal clashing. Fortunately, she, her boyfriend, and her son made it out alive.

Miller is now staying with her mother, who she works with at the Poor Man’s Diner. She said that she is still trying to process what happened earlier this week and is bracing for what may come.

“I feel like I’m still under the trailer. I feel like I’m still trying to get out. I’m still scared,” Miller said. “I feel like the rest of us feel the same way. It’s brought us closer, so we’re all talking a lot more to each other. It’s been hard, really really hard.”

Storms are supposed to hit Friday night and move out Saturday morning.

Emergency management officials say they’ll be monitoring radars all night. They hope the storms will be less severe than the one on Monday.

