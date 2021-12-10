Advertisement

Victim’s of Scott County tornado concerned about approaching storms

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAMPING GROUND, Ky. (WKYT) - Families in one Scott County mobile home park are still cleaning up after a tornado ripped through the neighborhood.

On Monday, the National Weather Service determined an EF-1 tornado touched down on Stamping Ground Road. The storm ripped through Parker’s Mobile Home Park, damaging three trailer homes. One was crushed.

People who live in the area say that they’re scared about the next round of storms coming Friday evening.

We spoke to Caitlyn Miller who lived in the trailer that was crushed. She said she feared for her life as she listened to metal clashing. Fortunately, she, her boyfriend, and her son made it out alive.

Miller is now staying with her mother, who she works with at the Poor Man’s Diner. She said that she is still trying to process what happened earlier this week and is bracing for what may come.

“I feel like I’m still under the trailer. I feel like I’m still trying to get out. I’m still scared,” Miller said. “I feel like the rest of us feel the same way. It’s brought us closer, so we’re all talking a lot more to each other. It’s been hard, really really hard.”

Storms are supposed to hit Friday night and move out Saturday morning.

Emergency management officials say they’ll be monitoring radars all night. They hope the storms will be less severe than the one on Monday.

Stay tuned to WKYT and download the free WKYT Weather App to stay up-to-date on the latest weather conditions.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a...
Ky. sheriff accused of assaulting girl at basketball game arrested
Camron Green, 21.
Man arrested on murder charge after Frankfort shooting
36-year-old Felicia Helton
Police: Ky. woman pours gasoline on convenience store clerk, tries to light fire
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a...
VIDEO: Ky. sheriff accused of assaulting girl at high school basketball game
Lexington shooting victim found at Speedway on December 9th
Man injured in Lexington shooting

Latest News

Next week non-traditional learning will begin with either packets or online for the 600 or so...
Ky. school district switching to NTI after spike in COVID-19 cases
Smoke from the fire damaged the exterior of one of the buildings that belong to the House of...
Cable installer helps save homeless man after tent catches fire
A man is in custody after a standoff with police in Georgetown.
Man in custody after standoff with police in Georgetown
First Alert Weather Day
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day