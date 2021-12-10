Advertisement

World War II veterans return to Louisville after participating in Pearl Harbor anniversary

Two local veterans were welcomed home after traveling to Hawaii to participate in the 80th...
Two local veterans were welcomed home after traveling to Hawaii to participate in the 80th anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor ceremony.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two local veterans were welcomed home after traveling to Hawaii to participate in the 80th anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor ceremony.

97-year-old WWII Marine veteran Stanley Parnell, from Louisville, wanted to take part and be with fellow veterans in Hawaii on the anniversary on Dec. 7.

“I’ve been wanting to go to this place for quite a while,” Parnell said. “I’ve been there in ‘75, Pearl Harbor, and I got to go back.”

Parnell took his three kids along for the trip.

He also traveled along with Elizabethtown veteran Charles O’Bryan along to Pearl Harbor. O’Bryan said he enlisted after both of his brothers died in the Attack on Pearl Harbor.

“The Pearl Harbor area, and all of the area, Honolulu, has grown leaps and bounds since Pearl Harbor, since I went there the first time,” O’Bryan said. “It’s really blossomed. It’s really grown.”

The two men were able to take the trip with the assistance of Honor Flight Bluegrass, a non-profit organization created to help veterans visit memorials across the United States.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a...
VIDEO: Ky. sheriff accused of assaulting girl at high school basketball game
Police say officers were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1400...
Man dies after Lexington shooting; number of homicides passes 2020 record
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a...
Ky. sheriff accused of assaulting girl at basketball game arrested
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
A civil trial involving a Kentucky doctor who failed a drug test after being pulled from the...
First lawsuit against Ky. doctor who failed drug test goes to trial

Latest News

Midway Fire Capt. Allen Vann
Fundraiser planned for Midway firefighter battling cancer
2020 has been a rough year, but Kentucky Utilities wants to help shine some light during the...
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here
Papa Leno's in Berea is still offering delivery and pick up orders.
Still Serving: Papa Leno’s, Blue Heron Steakhouse
Home & About - International Songwriting Competition (July 31, 2020)
Home & About - International Songwriting Competition (July 31, 2020)
Home & About - Rose & Remington (July 16, 2020)
Home & About - Rose & Remington (July 16, 2020)