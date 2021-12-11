Advertisement

2 students arrested for Meade County High School shooting threats

The Meade County High School complex
The Meade County High School complex
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 10, 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Brandenburg Police have arrested two students currently enrolled in Meade County Schools on threats of a shooting targeting Meade County High School.

Chief Brian Haag with Brandenburg PD said the two juveniles had been arrested and detained on Dec. 10.

Meade County Schools announced on Wednesday they would move to virtual learning the following day after a school shooting threat had been received and confirmed by administrators.

On Thursday, investigators said progress was being made in the investigation and that Meade County High School would once again be participating in virtual learning on Friday.

Haag said Brandenburg Police, the Meade County Sheriff’s Office, a School Resource Officer and officials with the Meade County School district initiated their investigation Wednesday and were able to identify the threats and the suspects who sent them.

It is currently unknown what charges the students will be facing.

This story may be updated.

