Adam Burniston’s Forecast | A quieter pattern returns again

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a tornado and severe weather outbreak late Friday and into early Saturday, we are now heading into a quieter pattern for this next week ahead, with temperatures bouncing around.

Gusty winds will continue across our region this evening and tonight as the cold front clears the area. Besides a few remaining showers in far eastern/southeastern Kentucky, we’ll also be on the dry side for the rest of tonight. Temperatures will drop quickly through the 40s and end up into the 30s tonight, with wind chills feeling much cooler.

By Sunday, morning temperatures will begin the day in the upper-20s and lower-30s. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions will be with us throughout the day with light to moderate winds, making it feel cooler. Highs by the afternoon and evening are only expected to reach into the mid-40s, which comes in just slightly below average for this time of year.

Our dry pattern continues through much of next week until another system approaches our region by Thursday, with more through next weekend. Before any of that rain arrives, we’ll go into another mild trend for much of the week. Highs are expected to bounce back into the 50s and even 60s for several days, with a mix of sun and clouds most days.

