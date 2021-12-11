Friday’s action at the Toyota Classic

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Frederick Douglass and South Laurel will meet on Saturday in the Toyota Classic title game.

The Broncos beat Great Crossing 60-57 Friday and the Cardinals beat Scott County 65-63 on a buzzer beater! Saturday’s title game at Great Crossing High School is set for 5:30.

Great Crossing will play Scott County at 4:00 in the third-place game.

In the consolation bracket on the boys side, Covington Holy Cross beat Lexington Christian 78-74 and West Jessamine hammered Lafayette 83-61.

As for the ladies, Franklin County beat Simon Kenton 54-31.

