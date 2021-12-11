Advertisement

Friday’s action at the Toyota Classic

Douglass will play South Laurel in Saturday’s title game.
Great Crossing High School.
Great Crossing High School.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Frederick Douglass and South Laurel will meet on Saturday in the Toyota Classic title game.

The Broncos beat Great Crossing 60-57 Friday and the Cardinals beat Scott County 65-63 on a buzzer beater! Saturday’s title game at Great Crossing High School is set for 5:30.

Great Crossing will play Scott County at 4:00 in the third-place game.

In the consolation bracket on the boys side, Covington Holy Cross beat Lexington Christian 78-74 and West Jessamine hammered Lafayette 83-61.

As for the ladies, Franklin County beat Simon Kenton 54-31.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a...
Ky. sheriff accused of assaulting girl at basketball game arrested
36-year-old Felicia Helton
Police: Ky. woman pours gasoline on convenience store clerk, tries to light fire
Camron Green, 21.
Man arrested on murder charge after Frankfort shooting
A man is in custody after a standoff with police in Georgetown.
Man in custody after standoff with police in Georgetown
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a...
VIDEO: Ky. sheriff accused of assaulting girl at high school basketball game

Latest News

After earning its third Southeastern Conference title in program history, Auburn Athletics has...
Auburn men’s basketball gets four years probation
Robyn Benton scored a season high 22 points but the 14th-ranked Kentucky women’s basketball...
No. 14 Kentucky falls to DePaul at Rupp Arena
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during an NCAA...
Four Wildcats named AP All-SEC
LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021
UK picks up three-star defensive lineman