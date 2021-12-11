Gov. Beshear: more than 50 likely dead in western Ky. following night of severe weather

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear and emergency management officials gave an update on storm and tornado damage early Saturday morning, December 11.

Gov. Beshear confirmed during the briefing that more than 50 are likely dead in western Kentucky.

He said there were likely four likely tornadoes that hit multiple places in the state, with the primary tornado being on the ground for more than 200 miles.

It’s the longest tornado touchdown, distance-wise, in Kentucky’s history, Beshear said.

He said the hardest-hit county appears to be Graves County, specifically Mayfield, where a roof collapse at a candle factory resulted in mass casualties.

This is Mayfield Consumer Products located at 112 Industrial Drive.

According to the governor 110 people were in the factory building at the time the tornado hit and “dozens are lost.”

He said help was on the way, including National Guardsmen and crews with water and resources.

Governor Beshear said he would be in western Kentucky later on Saturday, when it was safe to travel.

He requested an immediate federal emergency declaration from President Joe Biden on Saturday morning, Dec. 11.

This has been one of the toughest nights in Kentucky’s history, with multiple counties impacted and a significant loss... Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Saturday, December 11, 2021

Thousands are without power and that number is expected to climb.

He said a shelter was being set up at Mayfield High School for storm victims.

Before midnight, the governor declared a state of emergency based on major tornado damage in multiple western Kentucky counties.

He activated the Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police.

Murray State University announced it would close on Saturday and canceled its commencement ceremonies.

Murray State University Commencement ceremonies are canceled for Saturday, December 11, 2021. — Murray State University (@murraystateuniv) December 11, 2021

Kentucky State Police Post 1 responded to reports of significant damage due to severe weather across multiple counties in western Kentucky.

Multiple agencies from across the purchase area also responded.

The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency reported lots of damage in their area. They asked people to stay out of storm damaged areas so crews can help those that need help.

Graves County Emergency Managment Director Tracy Moyers Warner has updated Governor Beshear on the tornado in Graves County. Posted by Graves County Office of Emergency Management on Friday, December 10, 2021

They said Marcella’s Kitchen at 868 Guy Mathis Dr. in Benton, Ky. will be opening for anyone needing a place to go that may have storm damage.

Marcella's Kitchen will be opening up for anyone needing a place to go that may have storm damage. It is located at 868 Guy Mathis Drive in Benton. Posted by Marshall Co Emergency Management Agency on Friday, December 10, 2021

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Interstate 69 is blocked at the Graves-Marshall County line due to a downed cross-country power transmission line and numerous trees.

KYTC highway maintenance crews are assisting with tornado damage response in several other area counties.

Specifically, crews in Marshall County and Graves County are working to clear roadways to assist with emergency response.

Initially, they said members of the Graves County Crew had difficulty making their way to the maintenance facility in Mayfield to organize a response effort.

There is damage near the maintenance facility and it is without power, but functional.

Crews are using snow plows and other heavy equipment to clear debris from roadways.

At this time, the Marshall County Highway Maintenance Crew is clearing debris from roadways in the Moors Camp Area.

They are also re-routing traffic on Interstate 69 between Benton and Mayfield.

A major power line is down near the Mayfield Airport and the Graves-Marshall County Line between the KY 131 Mayfield Exit and the U.S. 641-Spur Exit 41 Interchange at Benton, Ky.

Due to damage and debris along KY 58/Mayfield Highway, it cannot be used as a detour.

The KYTC says this section of I-69 it could remain closed until sometime late in the day on Saturday, December 11, because of the number of trees down.

I-69 southbound traffic is being routed along U.S. 641 South toward Murray, Ky.

Due to the widespread and severe damage, overnight travel is not advised along I-69 and parallel routes in Marshall County or Graves County.

The McCracken County Highway Maintenance Crew is heading to Mayfield to assist the Graves County Crew with clearing debris from roadways.

Fulton County, Ky. reports heavy damage to houses and farm buildings in the Cayce community along KY 94, KY 239, and KY 166.

The crew has cleared trees to reopen KY 94 between U.S. 51 and Hickman.

Area residents are asked to avoid travel in the damaged areas to avoid interfering with the emergency response effort.

KYTC says it may be morning before their crews can provide a reliable report of blocked highways and more fully assess transportation issues.

