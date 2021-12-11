Advertisement

How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes

Drone footage captures what appears to be the rubble of a water tower in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Drone footage captures what appears to be the rubble of a water tower in Mayfield, Kentucky.(Whitney Westerfield/KFVS)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the wake of the deadly storm that devastated Western Kentucky, many local groups and organizations have taken the initiative to help those affected.

Here’s how to get involved:

KEDC (Kentucky Education Development Corporation): They are assisting by stuffing buses and vans with toys, water, etc. for the Western KY tornado victims. They are collecting donations all week and hope to deliver their collections on Monday the 20th. Starting Monday through Friday of next week, KEDC is accepting donations at their Ashland office (904 Rose Road, Ashland) and Lexington Office (118 James Court Ste 60).

Kentucky Branded: The local clothing shop recently released a new shirt for sale on their website that will have 100% of the net proceeds being donated to affected communities in Western Kentucky.

Shop Local: They immediately went into action this morning and created new Kentucky Strong shirts to raise funds for those affected by the tornadoes. They will be donating 100% of the net proceeds from these tees to the State of Kentucky’s Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund (still being established) to directly help those affected.

Kentucky Red Cross: The nonprofit organization is taking donations for Mayfield’s recovery. The Red Cross and their partners are working around the clock to help those in need and make sure everyone has a safe place to stay, food to eat, critical relief supplies, emotional support and comfort.

Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief: More than 2,500 individuals are trained as Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief workers. Volunteers can staff feeding units designed to deliver thousands of hot meals on short notice; move in with chainsaws to help remove debris; do the dirty work of helping families remove mud from flooded homes; and provide many other disaster relief services. They are currently taking donations towards disaster relief efforts in the aftermath of Western Kentucky tornadoes.

Davis H. Elliot: The company has mobilized utility line workers from across their operating area to assist in restoring power to those impacted by the events of last night. They are prepared to aid in the recovery efforts, and help return the affected communities to a sense of normalcy as quickly as possible.

We will be updating the list as more organizations continue to promote their efforts to help.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The courthouse in Graves County has severe damage, and so does the attached jail.
Recap of overnight deadly storms through Kentucky
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said two people are dead following a small plane crash.
Two killed in small plane crash in Lincoln County
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear fears at least 70 killed in storms, 1 confirmed death in Caldwell Co.
Next week non-traditional learning will begin with either packets or online for the 600 or so...
Ky. school district switching to NTI after spike in COVID-19 cases
severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Likely Tonight

Latest News

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said two people are dead following a small plane crash.
Victims identified in deadly Lincoln Co. plane crash
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
In a statement from Chief Justice John Minton, the Kentucky Supreme Court confirmed the death...
Ky. Supreme Court confirms death of District Judge Brian Crick
One student confirmed dead following late night storms
CORRECTION: Western Kentucky clarifies information on person killed during late night storms