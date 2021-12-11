Advertisement

Ky. Supreme Court confirms death of District Judge Brian Crick

In a statement from Chief Justice John Minton, the Kentucky Supreme Court confirmed the death of District Judge Brian Crick.(Kentucky Courts)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a statement from Chief Justice John Minton, the Kentucky Supreme Court confirmed District Judge Brian Crick died in severe weather Saturday.

“We are especially heartbroken to get the news that District Judge Brian Crick, who served McLean and Muhlenberg counties, lost his life during this storm,” the statement said.

You can read the full statement below:

