Likely tornado causes airplanes to flip at the Boyle County Airport

“It’s really disheartening you know you put your heart and soul into this airport, and it becomes almost like your child and especially when you have an aircraft here that’s mangled up in all this rubble,” said Nick Barker, operations manager at the Danville-Boyle County Airport.(wkyt)
By Ally Blake
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (WKYT) - Debris was scattered for hundreds of yards in Junction City as the Danville-Boyle County airport likely suffered a direct hit from a tornado.

“It’s really disheartening you know you put your heart and soul into this airport, and it becomes almost like your child and especially when you have an aircraft here that’s mangled up in all this rubble,” said Nick Barker, operations manager at the Danville-Boyle County Airport.

Barker believes that over 12 planes and 18 hangers at the facility are a total loss.

“I first turned on the driveway. I thought, hey, it doesn’t look that bad, but then once the headlights hit, it was devastating,” said Barker.

As of mid-day on December 11, 2021, the National Weather Service has yet to confirm if a tornado caused the catastrophic damage. The crew is likely to start surveying the area as soon as possible to name the cause.

“Make sure our sirens work, Storm sirens work, code red works, all of those things working last night. They did,” said Mike Wilder, director of the office of emergency management for Danville and Boyle County.

Wilder believes that the sirens and warnings were able to protect people. Based on the damage, he’s fortunate that they don’t have reports of any injuries or deaths from the storm in Boyle County. The debris from the airport even stretched to homes nearby, leaving scars from the terrifying event.

As the community waits for what happens next, they are left to pick up the pieces in the meantime.

