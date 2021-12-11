Advertisement

1 dead after possible tornado in Taylor County collapses homes, traps victims

The initial call came in for a possible tornado along State Highway 527. Crews arrived and...
The initial call came in for a possible tornado along State Highway 527. Crews arrived and found numerous structures and homes collapsed.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt and Ken Baker
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has died after storm damage in Taylor County destroys homes and buildings in the area.

Taylor County 911 said the possible tornado happened early on Saturday morning.

The initial call came in for a possible tornado along State Highway 527. Crews arrived and found numerous structures and homes collapsed.

Taylor County 911 Director Wes Dillion said several people were entrapped inside of the buildings needing to be rescued.

Those victims were taken to the hospital and have been accounted for.

Officials said one woman, no age given, has died due to the storm damage.

Taylor County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Dooley said others remain missing with search and rescue operations underway.

Shelter has been set up at the Taylor County High School. People who have loved ones unaccounted for is asked to call (270) 937-4023.

Dispatchers said northwest Taylor County was the hardest hit in Saturday morning’s storms.

Gov. Beshear earlier decleared a state of emergency due to the damage in Western Kentucky.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said two people are dead following a small plane crash.
Two killed in small plane crash in Lincoln County
The courthouse in Graves County has severe damage, and so does the attached jail.
Chris Bailey tracks severe weather threat across Kentucky
severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Likely Tonight
Next week non-traditional learning will begin with either packets or online for the 600 or so...
Ky. school district switching to NTI after spike in COVID-19 cases
A man is in custody after a standoff with police in Georgetown.
Man in custody after standoff with police in Georgetown

Latest News

Damage at a candle factory in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear: more than 50 likely dead in western Ky. following night of severe weather
File image
Show us your photos/videos of severe weather
Tri-State deaths reported after tornado outbreak in W. Ky.
Storm damage in BG
Significant damage across Bowling Green following storm