Tri-State deaths reported after tornado outbreak in W. Ky.

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - State leaders believe four tornados hit the state overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Severe damage was reported in several counties, and deaths have been confirmed.

EMA officials in Muhlenberg County confirm deaths, but it’s not yet known how many.

First responders from local counties drove to Bremen to assist with people trapped in their homes, according to the Union County Judge-Executive Office Facebook page.

Greenville fire officials posted on social media, stating they have received numerous reports of residential damage and entrapment in northern Muhlenberg County.

A 14 News viewer sent images of confirmed damage in Central City.

Storms damage in Central City (Blake Caudill)

14 News Anchor Randy Moore spoke with Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson about Friday’s storm damage.

Sheriff Sanderson says the extent of the damage in the area includes fallen trees, down power lines, as well as numerous trailers and homes blown off their foundation. He says there are injuries, but crews are still assessing the exact number of people affected and the extent of these injuries.

The sheriff told 14 News that first responders have been able to successfully extract and free people stuck in the rubble. He says two of these people were missing children that first responders found in the bathtub where their house was originally standing. Sanderson says the kids were not hurt, and both have since been reunited with their family.

Sanderson also tells 14 News the strong winds caused a train to turn over and derail off the track near Earlington.

A train turned over and derailed off the track near Earlington (WFIE)

Our crew on scene spoke with Earlington Fire Chief Chris Cothran, who says crews are still inspecting houses and looking for people. He says they currently do not know of anyone that’s specifically missing.

A train turned over and derailed off the track near Earlington (WFIE)

You can watch the interview with Sheriff Sanderson, which was just after the storm hit the area, in the video below:

Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton shared with 14 News the following picture that shows leftover storm damage and debris in Earlington.

Storm damage from Earlington in Hopkins County, Kentucky (Kevin Cotton)

The Kenergy Corporation reported multiple customers without power, including as many as more than 6,000 combined outages in Daviess and Ohio Counties.

Over in Indiana, Evansville Central Dispatch tells 14 News that wires were down on Waterworks Road between LST Drive and Highway 41.

Wires down along Waterworks Road in Evansville (WFIE)

Dispatch operators say downed wires were also spotted on Franklin Street, but the roadway has since been cleared.

Wires down along Franklin Street in Evansville (WFIE)

Dispatch also reports there were low-hanging wires in the area near 724 South Cullen Ave.

