Victims identified in deadly Lincoln Co. plane crash

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said two people are dead following a small plane crash.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The victims of a deadly small plane crash in Lincoln County have been identified.

Kentucky State Police said 61-year-old Ronald Eldridge and 63-year-old Lowell Strong, both of Nicholasville, died in the crash.

“Jessamine County sustained a tremendous blow today with the loss of Ron Eldridge and Nick Strong,” said Jessamine County Judge Executive David West. “These gentlemen not only operated businesses here but also gave back by serving on numerous boards, committees and charities. We have lost two true community servants. Their families are in our prayers.”

The bodies will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Officer in Frankfort for autopsies.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

