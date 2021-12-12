Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Milder weather ahead before more changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was much different weather to finish this weekend with a cooler feel, but more changes are ahead this week, with warmer temperatures returning before another round of storms and heavy rain move in.

Chilly temperatures will be with us this evening and tonight as we fall through the 40s and into the 30s. Light winds will make it feel a bit colder, though, with wind chill values reaching into the 20s tonight. Fortunately, we’ll keep things dry, and the skies will remain clear through the rest of tonight and overnight.

By Monday, morning lows will begin the day in the lower-30s and upper-20s. Mostly sunny skies will be back again throughout the day with a few light clouds around at times, but we’ll keep it on the dry side. After a cold start to the day, temperatures will begin to rebound through the afternoon and evening with a milder feel and southern winds increase. Highs are expected to reach the low to mid-50s.

We’ll keep our milder pattern going, with the 50s turning into the 60s Tuesday and through the end of the week. However, changes come in for the latter half of the week that brings a cooldown by next weekend. Our first system will approach with showers and possible strong thunderstorms by Thursday. This strong storm threat won’t be anything close to what we just went through, but we’ll still need to be weather aware. A secondary system then arrives late Friday and into Saturday with more rain, storms, and a big cool down into the 40s and 30s again. This rain could also lead to localized flooding threats, so we’ll keep an eye on that for you all this week.

