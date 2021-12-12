Advertisement

Avalanche at Washington state ski resort kills 1, traps 5

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — An avalanche has swept through a ski area in Washington state, killing a 60-year-old man and temporarily trapping five others.

Police say the avalanche was reported about 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the Silver Basin area of Crystal Mountain, which is located southeast of Seattle.

The identity of the man who died hasn’t been released, but authorities say he wasn’t breathing after being pulled out of the snow and didn’t survive despite CPR efforts by another skier.

While all of those caught in the avalanche were experienced backcountry skiers, a warning had been issued against skiing in the area, which was just inside the boundaries of Crystal Mountain Resort.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear fears at least 70 killed in storms, 1 confirmed death in Caldwell Co.
The courthouse in Graves County has severe damage, and so does the attached jail.
Recap of overnight deadly storms through Kentucky
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said two people are dead following a small plane crash.
Victims identified in deadly Lincoln Co. plane crash
One student confirmed dead following late night storms
CORRECTION: Western Kentucky clarifies information on person killed during late night storms
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said two people are dead following a small plane crash.
Two killed in small plane crash in Lincoln County

Latest News

Business owners and families begin to cleanup after a devastating tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Mayfield community asks for prayers after devastating tornado
State and local officials say dozens are dead after tornadoes are reported in six states this...
Devastation in 6 states after multiple tornadoes
Families are cleaning up and getting help after a tornado touched down in Bowling Green.
Community helping families in Bowling Green rebuild
1 dead after avalanche, 5 escape