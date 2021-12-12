Danville church suffers damage from severe storms, still meets for Sunday worship

VBOYLE Co., Ky. (WKYT) -While Western Kentucky continues rescue and recovery efforts, some folks in the central part of the state start to rebuild.

First Apostolic Church in Danville was hit by strong winds this weekend. A large part of its roof was blown off, leaving the sanctuary damaged.

The church still met together Sunday under a different roof.

Pastor Wayne Naylor said he and his wife were up in the middle of the night Friday into Saturday, tracking the storms moving through their area when the phone rang.

“City dispatch called saying an officer had reported a roof was gone,” Naylor said.

Naylor said he pulled up to his church around 5:30 a.m. Saturday and saw its roof was in the street.

“I just felt so nauseous for about an hour,” he said.

Dust and debris replaced the people who usually sat in the chairs. All of the worship sound equipment was destroyed.

“I grew up in this church, everything good in my life’s happened here, I got baptized in Jesus’ name here...married my wife here, preached my first sermon here,” Naylor said.

Preach a sermon is what he did one day after the storms.

“Not just for salvation, but for survival with all the problems in the world today, to be able to come together and worship the lord,” he said.

Naylor said neighboring churches are offering their sanctuaries to his congregation to meet in. His 100 members gathered together at Gethsemane Baptist Church Sunday at noon to heal, worship and move forward.

“I don’t think this is a setback, but an opportunity for something good to happen,” he said.

