Kentucky Newsmakers 12/12: Governor Andy Beshear

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Governor Andy Beshear.

The year 2021 has had its ups and downs in Kentucky. The death toll from COVID-19 has topped 11,000 and every community across the state has felt loss.

How to deal with COVID has led to political tension and power plays. But there have been some major bright spots for the bluegrass state this year, as well.

Kentucky has had more than $10 billion in future business announcements, including twin Ford battery plants that are expected to employ thousands.

The state has a historic budget surplus because of a strong economy, and federal money is coming in from COVID relief and infrastructure bills passed in Congress.

With the legislative session approaching in Frankfort, the governor hopes to bend some things his way, even though Republicans dominate both chambers and frequently remind the governor and the public that they make policy.

Governor Andy Beshear joins us on Newsmakers for a look back and a look ahead.

