Laurel County organization delivers truckload of supplies to Bowling Green

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After devastating tornadoes hit the Western Kentucky region Saturday, several organizations across the Commonwealth are coming together to help out.

One of which was members of Restoration Ministries in Laurel County, who witnessed a community in dire need of assistance.

“We were seeing the video footage just like everybody else,” Youth Pastor Auston Brown said. “It was devastating and I called our pastor and we got to talking about not if we were going to do something but what we were going to do.”

Brown said he saw the community come together at a moment’s notice.

A variety of supplies were donated to the organization yesterday for the cause.

“Not caring on what color somebody is, or where they’re from, or what’s going, just trying to figure out a way they can help,” Brown said. “So many people from all over Laurel County and Whitley County has been reaching out.”

Restoration Ministries personally delivered the supplies to CenterPoint Church in Bowling Green.

“We are a united nation and I think it’s very important for the citizens to do whatever they can,” Volunteer Andrew Fuson said. “Whether it’s to donate or do what we’re doing today, which is take supplies down there.”

Volunteers said they were worried about the destruction left behind.

“I just hope that the people there can utilize what we bring,” Fuson said. “That the things that we are bringing down there is what they need and what they can use to help them through this time.”

Brown said they are still accepting donations from the community.

“Right now, it’s toilet paper, toothpaste, towels, whatever that need is we’ll keep the updates going to the community,” he said. “We’re just going to do whatever we can to do our part to help out.”

Brown says they plan to deliver another truck’s worth of supplies to Bowling Green in the coming days.

For more information, you can go here.

