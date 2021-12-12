Man killed in officer-involved shooting outside Frankfort

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after being shot by a deputy in Franklin County.

Kentucky State Police officials said a Franklin County Sheriff’s Department deputy shot the man after an incident on Hunter Trace Road just outside of Frankfort.

The victim died shortly after being taken to the hospital.

No details have yet been released concerning why the deputy shot with their weapon or whether anyone else was hurt.

The identities of the victim and the deputy have not been revealed.

KSP is handling the investigation.

